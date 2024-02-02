Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 489.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GWX traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.69. 17,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,897. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $31.98.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

