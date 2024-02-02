Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770,054 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,587 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,661,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,394,000 after acquiring an additional 774,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,279,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,556,000 after acquiring an additional 740,013 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.84. 276,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,977. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.