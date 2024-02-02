Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWL. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 27,462 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IWL traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $119.79. 40,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,158. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $119.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.