Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,965,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 14,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

SCHZ stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,546. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.19.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

