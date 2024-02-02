Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires New Shares in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 103.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $245,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FCOR traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $46.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,547. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.05. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $47.28.

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

