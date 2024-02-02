Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 805 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after buying an additional 251,676,310 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,463,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,928,000 after purchasing an additional 39,381 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,985,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,557,000 after purchasing an additional 72,465 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,944,000 after buying an additional 1,760,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,526,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,588,000 after purchasing an additional 491,888 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $103.87. 356,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,098. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $86.13 and a 12 month high of $104.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

