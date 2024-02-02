Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Raised to $149.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $146.00 to $149.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

VLO stock opened at $138.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.41. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.45 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 34,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 56,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 86,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

