USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Price Target Raised to $13.00

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

USCB Financial Stock Performance

USCB stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $234.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.41. USCB Financial has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). USCB Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.31 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that USCB Financial will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USCB Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of USCB Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the third quarter worth $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in USCB Financial by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in USCB Financial by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in USCB Financial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in USCB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market deposit and time deposit accounts.

