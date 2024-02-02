US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (UTHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1768 per share on Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.77. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $52.15.

The US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (UTHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 30-year US Treasury bond. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 30-year tenor on the yield curve.

