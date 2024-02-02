US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1808 per share on Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $41.55 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average is $45.64.

About US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF

The US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (UTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 20-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 20-year tenor on the yield curve UTWY was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by F/m Investments.

