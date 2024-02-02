US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Enbridge Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – US Capital Advisors raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Enbridge in a report released on Monday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$53.81.

ENB opened at C$47.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.21. The stock has a market cap of C$102.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$42.75 and a twelve month high of C$54.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.95.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.72 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 4.98%.

In other Enbridge news, Director Teresa Smith Madden purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$35.49 per share, with a total value of C$74,529.00. In other Enbridge news, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total transaction of C$635,400.00. Also, Director Teresa Smith Madden acquired 2,100 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$35.49 per share, with a total value of C$74,529.00. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.00%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

