Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

Analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Ur-Energy from $2.50 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Ur-Energy from $2.80 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ur-Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.59.

Ur-Energy Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of URG opened at $1.97 on Friday. Ur-Energy has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market cap of $533.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ur-Energy

In related news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 50,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $83,874.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 66,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $110,536.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 412,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,405.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 50,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $83,874.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,129.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,822 shares of company stock worth $469,873. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ur-Energy by 413.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19,276 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ur-Energy by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ur-Energy by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 22,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Stories

