Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.45.

URG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.80 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.50 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd.

Shares of URG stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. Ur-Energy has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.67 million, a PE ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ur-Energy will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ur-Energy news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 50,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $83,874.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary C. Huber sold 55,653 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $92,383.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 308,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,812.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 50,527 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $83,874.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,129.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,822 shares of company stock valued at $469,873 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URG. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its position in Ur-Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 26,245,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,418,000 after purchasing an additional 307,016 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ur-Energy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,349,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,647 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ur-Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,514,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,419 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ur-Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,419,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ur-Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,040,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 165,966 shares during the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

