Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.200-8.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Unum Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.20-8.35 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unum Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Shares of UNM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.54. 276,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.87. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.97.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

