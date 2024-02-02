Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Unitil has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Unitil has a payout ratio of 52.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Unitil to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.7%.

Unitil Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $49.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $801.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.57. Unitil has a 1 year low of $41.43 and a 1 year high of $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.81.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $103.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Unitil will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

UTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unitil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Unitil in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Unitil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 65,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Unitil by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Unitil by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Unitil by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

