UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 27.500-28.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 27.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $400.0 billion-$403.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $399.1 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC reiterated a reduce rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $575.79.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.9 %

UNH opened at $507.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $469.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $529.06 and a 200-day moving average of $517.21. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after buying an additional 11,812,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,210,004,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 143.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,494,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,679,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,829 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,289,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,192 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.