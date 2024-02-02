UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Forefront Analytics LLC

Forefront Analytics LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $875,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $510.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,446,319. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $529.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $517.21. The company has a market capitalization of $471.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Profile



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

