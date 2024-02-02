United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $280,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,873 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.66. The company has a market cap of $183.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

