United Asset Strategies Inc. Grows Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,643,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,605,440,000 after buying an additional 258,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,907,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,382,170,000 after buying an additional 279,702 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,823,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,347,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,658,000 after acquiring an additional 203,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,262,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Up 2.6 %

Crown Castle stock opened at $111.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.61. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $153.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

