United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 154 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

American Electric Power Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $79.69 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The company has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.47 and its 200 day moving average is $79.23.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

