Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Unifi Stock Performance
UFI stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.82. Unifi has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.74.
Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.24). Unifi had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $138.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.29 million. Analysts forecast that Unifi will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Unifi
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Unifi by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,408,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Unifi by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,363,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after buying an additional 70,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Unifi by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after buying an additional 39,870 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Unifi by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 793,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 89,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Unifi by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after buying an additional 107,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.
About Unifi
Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.
