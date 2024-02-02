Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Unifi Stock Performance

UFI stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.82. Unifi has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.24). Unifi had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $138.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.29 million. Analysts forecast that Unifi will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Unifi

In related news, major shareholder Inclusive Capital Partners, L. sold 62,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $420,916.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,858,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,545,070.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Unifi news, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,321,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,509.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Inclusive Capital Partners, L. sold 62,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $420,916.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,858,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,545,070.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Unifi by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,408,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Unifi by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,363,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after buying an additional 70,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Unifi by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after buying an additional 39,870 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Unifi by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 793,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 89,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Unifi by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after buying an additional 107,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

