Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Position Raised by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 162.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.95.

ULTA stock opened at $503.52 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $556.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

