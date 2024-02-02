UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

UGI has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years. UGI has a payout ratio of 51.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UGI to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Up 13.4 %

UGI stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. UGI had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UGI will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UGI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UGI

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,154,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,140,000 after buying an additional 1,141,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,567,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,628,000 after buying an additional 974,540 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth about $203,745,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 53.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,052,000 after buying an additional 950,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.