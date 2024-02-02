UBS Group Trims Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Target Price to $314.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $315.00 to $314.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMGN. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $290.35.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is 63.97%.
In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 48.0% in the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4.4% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $230,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
