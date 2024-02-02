UBS Group Raises NU (NYSE:NU) Price Target to $11.50

NU (NYSE:NU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. New Street Research lowered NU from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.25 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of NU from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.40.

NU stock opened at $9.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NU has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.64 and a beta of 0.93.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. NU had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NU will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in NU by 1,232.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in NU by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NU by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NU during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NU in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 53.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

