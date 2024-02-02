UBS Group Increases Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target to $177.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WWD. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woodward from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of WWD stock opened at $138.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.65. Woodward has a one year low of $88.30 and a one year high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. Woodward had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $786.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Woodward will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Woodward by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Woodward in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

