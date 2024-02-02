UBS Group Increases L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $229.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $222.00 to $229.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.29.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $209.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.69. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

