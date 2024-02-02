UBS Group Boosts Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $238.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $209.00 to $238.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $235.35.

NYSE:NSC opened at $255.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $255.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.43.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 67.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

