Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, BWS Financial cut their price objective on Ubiquiti from $375.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $128.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.15. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.30. Ubiquiti has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $303.76.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $463.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.89 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 21.11% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. Analysts predict that Ubiquiti will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ubiquiti

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. SW Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 127.7% in the second quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,422,000 after acquiring an additional 129,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter worth $10,124,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 115.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 34,535 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter worth $8,855,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 325.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after buying an additional 31,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.