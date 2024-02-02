U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 2.00. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $3.30.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 5.51%.
U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Global Investors
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 5 best stocks to buy in a bear market
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.