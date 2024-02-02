Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 242,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the previous session’s volume of 79,922 shares.The stock last traded at $15.99 and had previously closed at $13.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TYRA shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $710.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYRA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 150,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 16,295 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

