Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives $45.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.86.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

In other news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $31,865.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,323.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $31,865.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,323.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $265,538.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,517.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $69.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $285.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.20 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

