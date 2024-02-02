Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KRP. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.33.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KRP

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

KRP opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.56 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 29.89% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $45,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,420.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director T Scott Martin bought 11,019 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $168,260.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,731 shares in the company, valued at $912,092.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $45,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,191 shares in the company, valued at $767,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.