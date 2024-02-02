True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) PT Lowered to C$11.25 at Raymond James

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$11.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TNT.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$8.65 to C$8.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Shares of TNT.UN stock opened at C$8.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$138.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.51. True North Commercial REIT has a 52-week low of C$6.33 and a 52-week high of C$36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.64.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

