True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) PT Lowered to C$11.25 at Raymond James

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$11.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TNT.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$8.65 to C$8.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, October 19th.
True North Commercial REIT Stock Performance
True North Commercial REIT Company Profile
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.
