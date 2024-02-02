Trillium Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,876 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 26,230 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Sunrun worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 24.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 123.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 37.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 58.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $40,794.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,247.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $40,794.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,247.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $3,435,172.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,203,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,278,084.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,991 over the last three months. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.04.

Sunrun Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of RUN stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.94. 7,803,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,478,558. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.54.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $563.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.72 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 50.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

