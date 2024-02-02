Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,030 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 94.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.11. The stock had a trading volume of 325,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,224. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average of $49.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of research firms recently commented on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

