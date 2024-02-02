Trillium Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.60.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.36. The stock had a trading volume of 263,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,382. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.89. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.56 and a twelve month high of $244.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

