Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,329 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTRG. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 160.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 112.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth $36,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTRG traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $35.93. The company had a trading volume of 318,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,606. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $47.90.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Essential Utilities’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.307 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Edward Jones raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

