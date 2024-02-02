Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $9.20 Million Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,624 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,028 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $9,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 30,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.9% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HDB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 3.1 %

HDB stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,717,331. The company has a market capitalization of $102.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $71.39.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

