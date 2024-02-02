Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $7 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,030 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,557,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,088,000 after buying an additional 465,229 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 60.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 136,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $6,681,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $55.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,651. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average of $46.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

