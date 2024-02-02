Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,070 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Meritage Homes worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 339.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Meritage Homes by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Meritage Homes Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MTH traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.12. The company had a trading volume of 232,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.11. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $103.61 and a one year high of $179.68.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.42%.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.
