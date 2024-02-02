Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Ingevity worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Ingevity by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 29.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE NGVT traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.51. 33,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,273. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.88. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $36.66 and a twelve month high of $90.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.28 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 7.45%. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

