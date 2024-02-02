Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 21,496 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 453,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,272.3% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 240.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 952,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,319,000 after acquiring an additional 672,493 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 55.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 89.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 461,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,357,000 after buying an additional 218,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Clint Stein acquired 9,500 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $199,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 165,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,736.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Clint Stein acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 165,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,736.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 160,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,111.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 32,448 shares of company stock valued at $670,119 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COLB shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens cut shares of Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ COLB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.25. 840,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,664. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Further Reading

