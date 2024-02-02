TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

TCBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson cut their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of TCBK opened at $35.27 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $52.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average is $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.59.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.07). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $131.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

