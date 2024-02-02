Transcat, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Transcat in a report released on Wednesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Transcat’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TRNS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Transcat Trading Up 1.4 %

Transcat stock opened at $111.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.63 and a 200-day moving average of $97.61. Transcat has a one year low of $74.89 and a one year high of $115.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $985.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.82 and a beta of 0.61.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Transcat had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.06 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Transcat by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Transcat by 3.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Transcat by 1.5% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Transcat by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Transcat by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transcat

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $543,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,821,122.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Craig D. Cairns acquired 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.92 per share, with a total value of $100,228.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,007.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $543,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,478 shares in the company, valued at $10,821,122.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

