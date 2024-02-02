Transcat, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Transcat in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Transcat’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Transcat’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Transcat had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.06 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Transcat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $111.56 on Friday. Transcat has a twelve month low of $74.89 and a twelve month high of $115.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.63 and its 200 day moving average is $97.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $985.07 million, a PE ratio of 85.82 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Transactions at Transcat

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $543,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,821,122.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider James M. Jenkins sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $104,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,209. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $543,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,821,122.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Transcat by 162.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Transcat by 533.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Transcat in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Transcat in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

