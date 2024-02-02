Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Given New $246.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $231.00 to $246.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.53% from the stock’s previous close.

TT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.00.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TT

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $274.94. 584,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,368. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.37. The company has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $276.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 453.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.