Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut Tractor Supply from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $233.63.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $234.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $251.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $773,292,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,352 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,936,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after buying an additional 985,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.