TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Now Covered by Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

TKO has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.43.

TKO opened at $85.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.04. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 1.08. TKO Group has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. TKO Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.00 million. Research analysts forecast that TKO Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TKO Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel bought 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,973.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at $999,973.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven R. Koonin acquired 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,973.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,973.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in TKO Group in the third quarter worth about $11,391,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group during the third quarter valued at $4,216,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in TKO Group during the third quarter valued at $89,333,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in TKO Group during the third quarter valued at $1,149,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth $5,279,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

