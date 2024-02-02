Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Pickering Energy Partners

Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tidewater from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Shares of TDW stock opened at $68.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.18. Tidewater has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $77.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.68). Tidewater had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $299.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tidewater will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tidewater by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,099,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,599 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tidewater by 37.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,798,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $269,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,804 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tidewater by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,403,000 after acquiring an additional 230,701 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tidewater by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,874,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,905,000 after acquiring an additional 50,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Tidewater by 11.7% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,606,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,089,000 after acquiring an additional 168,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

